Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

