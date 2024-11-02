Get alerts:

Tronox Holdings plc, a prominent integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. This announcement was made through a press release dated October 30, 2024, where the company’s Board of Directors disclosed their decision to distribute this cash dividend. Shareholders on record as of the close of business on November 11, 2024, will be eligible to receive the dividend, which is scheduled to be paid out on December 13, 2024.

Tronox Holdings plc, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TROX, operates as one of the world’s leading producers of various titanium products. Their offerings include high-quality titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products, high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. The company engages in mining titanium-bearing mineral sands and running upgrading facilities that yield high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron, and other minerals, such as monazite, a rare earth-bearing mineral.

With a global presence spanning six continents and a workforce of approximately 6,500 employees, Tronox stands out due to its diverse portfolio, vertical integration model, and extensive operational and technical proficiency throughout the value chain. These factors firmly establish Tronox as a premier titanium dioxide producer worldwide. The company’s products play a vital role in enhancing the brightness and durability of paints, plastics, paper, and various everyday items.

This disclosure was part of Tronox’s regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as detailed in their Form 8-K submission on October 31, 2024. The filing also includes important information about the company’s jurisdiction of incorporation, principal executive offices, and contact details.

The market continues to observe Tronox Holdings plc’s financial developments and strategic decisions, as the company remains a key player in the titanium industry.

