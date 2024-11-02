Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.22.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

