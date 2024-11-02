UBS Group Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $205.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $296,178,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

