Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $17,468,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 424,476 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

