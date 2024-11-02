Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

