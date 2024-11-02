Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

