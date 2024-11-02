Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veralto alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,089.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

Veralto stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.