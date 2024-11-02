Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.
Veritone Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.30.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 222.47% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Veritone
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veritone
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.