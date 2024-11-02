Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 14,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
