Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.