Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 380,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,261 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 739,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $62.59 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

