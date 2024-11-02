Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

