Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 48,691 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

