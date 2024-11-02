Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.