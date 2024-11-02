Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $130.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,718,959.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

