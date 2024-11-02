Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $13.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 162,905 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 527.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 37.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,022,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

