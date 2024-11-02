Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

