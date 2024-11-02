Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) versus Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Review

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westaim and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Westaim has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westaim and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 737.56% 12.54% 11.85% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 52.57 $183.98 million $0.46 7.70 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

Westaim beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

