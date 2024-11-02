WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $235.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.91.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 76.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 720,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,103,000 after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WEX opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80. WEX has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
