Weyerhaeuser FY2024 EPS Estimate Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

WY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

WY stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

