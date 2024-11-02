What is B. Riley’s Estimate for HRZN FY2024 Earnings?

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.44 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

