What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CPI Card Group Q4 Earnings?

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for CPI Card Group in a report released on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,451.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,093,517. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,451.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

