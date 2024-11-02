What is B. Riley’s Forecast for VPG FY2024 Earnings?

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

