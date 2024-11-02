What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for ATGE Q4 Earnings?

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

