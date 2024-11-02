What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BCAL Q4 Earnings?

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BCAL opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a P/E ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 0.74. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

In other Southern California Bancorp news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of Southern California Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,829.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

