What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Crane FY2024 Earnings?

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

CR opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $163.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

