What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for OneMain Q1 Earnings?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.79 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

