What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Onsemi FY2024 Earnings?

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,518,000 after buying an additional 380,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

