What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Canfor FY2024 Earnings?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.11). Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.24. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$13.53 and a 12-month high of C$19.30.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

