What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for GoDaddy Q4 Earnings?

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 313.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.