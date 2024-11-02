What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for FELE FY2024 Earnings?

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

