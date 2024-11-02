What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for VF Q3 Earnings?

Get VF alerts:

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for VF in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

VF Stock Performance

VF stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc boosted its stake in VF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after buying an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 673,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 473,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.81%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

