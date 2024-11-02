What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Williams-Sonoma Q3 Earnings?

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 105.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,936 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

