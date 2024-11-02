What is Wedbush’s Forecast for FFWM FY2024 Earnings?

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFWM. Stephens lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.3 %

First Foundation stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 646,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 381,946 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.