What is William Blair’s Forecast for RCL FY2024 Earnings?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $11.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

RCL opened at $202.06 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

