Get alerts:

On October 30, 2024, Whitestone REIT (“the Company”) addressed an acquisition indication of interest presented by MCB Real Estate (“MCB”) through a press release. The Company’s official response to this communication has been made public.

The press release, dated October 30, 2024, provides details of Whitestone REIT’s position regarding the acquisition indication of interest from MCB Real Estate. For further information and comprehensive insights into the matter, interested parties can refer to the Company’s press release, which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K filing.

In line with the disclosure requirements, Whitestone REIT has furnished its press release along with additional details in the Form 8-K filing, ensuring transparency and clarity for investors and stakeholders.

Additionally, as per Item 9.01 of the filing, pertinent financial information and exhibits have been made available. The exhibits section includes the Company’s press release dated October 30, 2024, and the cover page interactive data file.

Whitestone REIT’s proactive and transparent approach in addressing the acquisition indication of interest from MCB Real Estate reflects the Company’s commitment to keeping its investors and the public informed about significant developments.

This communication serves as an official notification regarding Whitestone REIT’s response to the acquisition indication of interest from MCB Real Estate. For further updates and details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the Company’s official press release attached to this filing.

The signatory of this report, John S. Hogan, Chief Financial Officer of Whitestone REIT, has duly authorized the submission of this report on behalf of the Company, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Whitestone REIT’s 8K filing here.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories