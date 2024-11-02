WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

