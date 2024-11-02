William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Brown & Brown

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

BRO opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

