William Blair Has Positive Forecast for RSG FY2024 Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

NYSE:RSG opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.74. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $148.36 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

