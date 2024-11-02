William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for CAKE Earnings

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.