William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for CAKE Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Cheesecake Factory Price Performance
CAKE opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.