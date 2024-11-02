Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DLB

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.