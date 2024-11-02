Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for JBHT FY2024 Earnings

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

