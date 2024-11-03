965 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.5% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average is $208.94.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

