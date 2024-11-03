AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $203.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.49. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

