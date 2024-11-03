abrdn plc Buys 29,990 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 625.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 16,928.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.