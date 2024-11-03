abrdn plc Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,504 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ELF opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

