abrdn plc Raises Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 568,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 444,961 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 792,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 292,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.46. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $35.38.
In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
SRRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
