abrdn plc Sells 182 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $384.64 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $198.19 and a 52-week high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

