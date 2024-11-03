abrdn plc Sells 279,879 Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,879 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 2.03% of Oculis worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Oculis Holding AG has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.95.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Report on OCS

Oculis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.